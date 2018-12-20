Gatwick to stay closed until at least Friday due to continued drone sightings – report

All inbound and outbound flights at London’s Gatwick airport have been suspended until at least Friday morning as the police and aviation authorities struggle to trace and ground drones flying near the airport since around 9.00 pm Wednesday, the BBC has reported. Gatwick’s CEO, Stewart Wingate, called the incident “highly targeted activity” aimed at bringing “maximum disruption” ahead of Christmas. Thousands of passengers have been stranded since Wednesday evening, expecting the airport to resume operation any minute. However, every time the UK’s second-busiest airport was about to reopen, new sightings of drones were reported.