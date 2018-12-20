Switzerland approves agreement with UK on citizens’ rights after Brexit

The Swiss government has approved an agreement with Britain for the two countries to safeguard the rights of each other’s citizens after the UK leaves the European Union. Switzerland isn’t an EU member but is surrounded by members of the 28-nation bloc and is closely tied to it by bilateral agreements. It is part of Europe’s passport-free travel zone, the Schengen area, and allows EU citizens the right to live and work in the country. The governing Federal Council has approved a deal with London to safeguard for life the existing residence rights of Swiss citizens living in Britain and Britons living in Switzerland, AP reports. The agreement also covers their entitlement to social security and recognition of professional qualifications. Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.