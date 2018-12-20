Erdogan says Turkey will continue to cooperate with Iran, criticizes US sanctions

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has again criticized US sanctions on Iran and vowed to continue to cooperate with Tehran. He made the comments on Thursday at a joint news conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Ankara, AP reported. According to Erdogan, Turkey aims to increase bilateral trade with Iran to $30 billion from the current $11 billion. President Donald Trump has pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers and re-imposed sanctions. Turkey was among US allies allowed to continue purchasing Iranian oil as long as they work to reduce imports. The US sanctions “put regional safety and stability into danger and we do not support them,” Erdogan said. “We will continue to stand by the brotherly Iranian people,” he added.