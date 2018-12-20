Russia concerned about US plans to deploy missile shield in Japan – Putin

Russia is concerned over the plans to deploy elements of the US global missile shield on Japan’s territory, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday. “We do not consider [anti-ballistic missile systems] as defense weapons. This is part of the US strategic nuclear potential brought to the periphery. And these systems operate synchronously with strike complexes,” Putin said. Russia “remains curious about the level of Japan’s independence from the US in the sphere of security in making decisions to host US military infrastructures,” he said at his annual news conference. It was essential to bear in mind security issues in concluding a peace treaty with Japan, he added. Russia is ready to move along a complicated process of signing a peace treaty, together with its Japanese counterparts, Putin noted.