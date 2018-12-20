Iran blames US, Israel for Albania’s expulsion of 2 diplomats

Tehran has blamed the US and Israel for Albania’s expulsion of two Iranian diplomats accused of engaging in criminal activities that “threatened the small European country’s security.” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said that “Albania has become an unintentional victim of the US, Israel and some terrorists groups,” IRNA reports. The US and Israel are working “to destroy relations” between Iran and European countries, and Albania should not allow others to dictate its relations with Tehran, he said. US National Security advisor John Bolton praised Albania for expelling “the Iranian ambassador, signaling to Iran’s leaders that their support for terrorism will not be tolerated,” AP said.