Washington reviewing N. Korea travel ban, humanitarian assistance – US envoy

The Trump administration’s special envoy for North Korea said on Wednesday that Washington is reviewing easing its travel restrictions to North Korea to facilitate humanitarian shipments. The move is part of efforts to resolve an impasse in nuclear diplomacy. Stephen Biegun made the comments upon arrival in South Korea for talks on the nuclear negotiations, which have seen little headway since a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June, AP reported. Biegun said his discussions with South Korean officials will be about how to work together to engage with North Korea “in a manner that will help us move forward and move beyond the 70 years of hostility.” Biegun also said he was directed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to review America’s policy on humanitarian assistance provided to North Korea.