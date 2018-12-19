Turkish teams rescue 16 crew from cargo ship that ran aground off Black Sea coast

Turkish coastal emergency teams have rescued 16 crew members from a cargo ship that ran aground off the Black Sea coast of Sile in an operation that lasted several hours. The Comoros-flagged ship, Natalia, ran aground in rough seas early Wednesday en route to Istanbul from Russia, AP reports. Video footage showed crew members being brought to safety one-by-one with the help of a winch system extended from the shore as high waves battered the ship. Divers and ambulances were on standby throughout the rescue operation.