Putin approves military doctrine of Russia-Belarus Union State

President Vladimir Putin has approved the military doctrine of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. His order was published on the official web portal of legal information on Wednesday. The draft military doctrine had been submitted by the Russian government. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Moscow and Minsk are continuing to develop the format of the union state. It was established in 1996 for greater political, economic, and social integration between the two allies. Peskov also said that the unification of Russia and Belarus into one state is not being discussed.