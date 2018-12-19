Hezbollah shut precision missile plants, left with limited arsenal – Netanyahu

Hezbollah has “at most, a few dozen” precision-guided missiles, having shut down factories for converting such weapons in Lebanon after Israel exposed them in September, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday. “Those sites near the Beirut airport, the underground sites for precision conversion of missiles, which [Israeli] military intelligence gave me, to expose, those sites were closed,” the PM told an economic conference. “They are trying to open other sites. But through these measures we are denying them precision arms,” Reuters quoted Netanyahu as saying.