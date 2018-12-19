Iran’s forces withdrawn 100km from separation line in S. Syria – Moscow

Moscow’s efforts contributed to the withdrawal of the Iranian forces 100km from the line of separation in the southern de-escalation zone in Syria, an aide to the Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Aleksandr Venediktov, has said. It was the efforts of the Russian side that “contributed to the Iranian military transferring control over the southern de-escalation zone to the Syrian troops,” RIA Novosti quoted him on Wednesday as saying in an interview. The Iranian forces then were withdrawn from the line of separation. “I consider this a serious contribution to stabilizing the situation in the Iranian-Israeli relations,” the official said. “In this regard, it would be considered useful if Israel takes reciprocal steps in this direction the interests of de-escalation,” Venediktov noted.