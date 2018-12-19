German security office warns firms about Chinese hacking – report

Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) has issued a warning to several German firms whose names were mentioned by the US as being suspected victims of hacking attacks, Reuters said. There is increased activity from China against German companies, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday. “Construction and materials research, engineering firms and some big commercial enterprises are the focus for hackers,” the newspaper wrote without citing its sources. Cyber experts have described Germany – with its high level of technology expertise – as a particularly attractive target for cyber attackers of all kinds.