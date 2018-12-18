Pope Francis tells politicians it’s ‘unacceptable to blame migrants & poor for every evil’

Pope Francis issued on Tuesday his annual peace message, which was dedicated this year to the need for politics to promote peace. In listing the virtues and vices of politics, Francis said nationalism was one threat to peace because it destroys trust in a globalized world. Another violation of peace, he said, is the proliferation of arms and terror exerted on the innocent and vulnerable that has forced them to flee homes for safety, AP reports. “Political addresses that tend to blame every evil on migrants and to deprive the poor of hope are unacceptable,” the Pope said. “Rather, there is a need to reaffirm that peace is based on respect for each person.”