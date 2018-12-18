French interior minister to meet police unions over ‘strained resources’ after protests

France’s Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is to meet with representatives of police unions on Tuesday evening, following complaints about strained resources in the wake of five straight weekends of violent protests. Two police unions complained Monday about working conditions and strained resources in light of the past few weeks of protests, which have seen officers sent in to clear road blockades and control demonstrations. The Alliance union has urged the government to invest in law enforcement while calling for a work slowdown on Wednesday to protest planned cuts in the national police budget. Another union, UNSA, said its members would only provide minimum services on Tuesday and has asked to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, AP reports.