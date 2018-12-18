Polish President Duda signs bill reinstating Supreme Court judges

Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed legislation reinstating Supreme Court judges who were forced into early retirement despite the EU condemning their removal as a violation of democratic standards. Earlier on Monday, the European Court of Justice ruled that Poland needed to suspend a law that lowered the retirement age for Supreme Court judges, and to reappoint around two dozen justices who had been affected by the law. Duda signed the revisions that removed the early retirement provisions, presidential aide Pawel Mucha said late on Monday. The quick response comes amid a broader push by Poland’s conservative ruling party, Law and Justice, to ease tensions with the EU, AP reported.