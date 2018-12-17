Lebanese soldiers on alert as Israeli troops roll out barbed wire on border – report

Lebanese soldiers went on alert Monday after Israeli troops rolled out barbed wire along the border, AP reports. Tensions remained high in the area two weeks after Israel launched an operation to find and destroy suspected Hezbollah tunnels. Monday's incident occurred on the edge of the southern village of Mays al-Jabal, when Israeli troops installed 200 meters of wire, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency. Lebanese soldiers protested that the wire was placed on their side of the border and a video circulating on social media also showed them calling UN peacekeepers to tell Israeli troops standing nearby to push the wire several meters back behind the blue line demarcating the frontier between the two countries. Technically, they are still at war. The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said its troops were deployed in the area to defuse the situation. Israel says it has exposed four Hezbollah attack tunnels dug from Lebanon.