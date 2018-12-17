French police union calls work slowdown to protest planned budget cuts

A French police labor union has called for a work slowdown to protest planned cuts in the national police budget, urging the government to invest in rebuilding the police forces. The Alliance union said on Monday that French lawmakers are set to vote on €62 million ($70 million) in budget cuts this week that “will once again result in downgraded work conditions,” if approved, AP reports. The union is also encouraging police forces to stay inside their stations on Wednesday and only to respond to emergency calls. Alliance said French lawmakers should vote against the government’s 2019 budget and warned “that other actions will be implemented” if President Emmanuel Macron “does not quickly announce a Marshall Plan for the national police.”