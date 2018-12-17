Ceasefire in Yemen’s Hodeida starts Tuesday – UN source

The UN-brokered agreement to halt hostilities in Yemen’s Hodeida and its surroundings starts on Tuesday, a United Nations official told AFP on Monday after renewed clashes in the flashpoint city. When asked if the ceasefire in Hodeida province starts midnight Monday, the UN official said “it is true.” The announcement of the truce date follows Yemen’s warring sides clinching a deal in Sweden on Thursday, under which an “immediate ceasefire” was to be implemented in Hodeida. The source said the delay until 9pm GMT Monday was necessary for “operational reasons.” Yemen’s Foreign Minister Khaled al-Yamani said late Sunday that the ceasefire takes effect at midnight Monday.