Security bolstered at Paris Christmas markets after Strasbourg shooting

Security measures have been bolstered and checks are being carried out at Christmas markets in Paris, in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Strasbourg. At the entrance to a Christmas market in La Defense business quarter, all guests are being asked to open their bags for inspection with metal detectors, RIA Novosti reports. Similar checks are conducted at the Tuileries Garden, where a Christmas market was also opened. Private security guards are carrying out screening procedures at cafes in the center of Paris, as well as the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, the Sacre-Coeur Basilica, and other places popular with tourists. The French authorities said earlier that security measures would be bolstered over the Christmas and New Year period.