Salome Zurabishvili sworn in as president of Georgia amid protests

President-elect Salome Zurabishvili was sworn into office on Sunday in Telavi, Georgia. A former foreign minister, she was backed by the ruling Georgia Dream-Democratic Georgia Party and won nearly 60 percent of the votes in a runoff against Grigol Vashadze on November 28. A number of supporters of former President Mikheil Saakshvili were involved in scuffles with police as they were heading to Telavi to hold a protest rally there.