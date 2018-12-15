Australia officially recognises West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Australia has officially recognised West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but says it won’t relocate their embassy from Tel Aviv until a peace settlement has been achieved. The move signals a reversal of decades of Middle East policy. Making the announcement in Sydney on Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said Australia intends to acknowledge Palestine as a state in the future, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said that the Australian announcement about West Jerusalem was born of “petty domestic politics.”