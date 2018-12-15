HomeNewsline

Australia officially recognises West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Australia has officially recognised West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but says it won’t relocate their embassy from Tel Aviv until a peace settlement has been achieved. The move signals a reversal of decades of Middle East policy. Making the announcement in Sydney on Saturday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said Australia intends to acknowledge Palestine as a state in the future, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said that the Australian announcement about West Jerusalem was born of “petty domestic politics.”

