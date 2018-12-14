Sandy Hook Elementary evacuated on 6th anniversary of shooting due to bomb threat

Sandy Hook Elementary School students were sent home early Friday, on the sixth anniversary of the deadly mass shooting that killed 20 first-graders and six educators after the school received a bomb threat. Police in Newtown, Connecticut say the threat was made around 9am, prompting an evacuation. There was a heightened level of anxiety in Newtown on the anniversary, and the school superintendent decided to cancel remaining classes. It was not immediately clear whether the threat was related to bomb threats made nationwide Thursday, AP said. The school where the shooting happened on December 14, 2012, was knocked down, and a new building was constructed at the same site. Moments of silence were observed in Newtown and other places Friday morning in memory of the victims.