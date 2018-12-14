Palestinian police clash with Hamas at West Bank protest

Palestinian police have cracked down on a Hamas protest in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, beating demonstrators with batons and throwing stun grenades, AP reported. Some 50 Hamas activists confronted Palestinian forces after Muslim prayers on Friday, as the militant group marked the 31st anniversary of their establishment. Palestinian police brutally beat Hamas activists to disperse the protest, injuring five and arresting 15, according to the report. Outside Ramallah, street clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian protesters erupted, with protesters slinging rocks and soldiers responding with tear gas. Tensions have escalated in the West Bank as Israel presses on with a manhunt for the Palestinian gunman that killed two Israeli soldiers on Thursday, the second fatal attack this week. In an overnight raid, Israel arrested dozens of Hamas activists.