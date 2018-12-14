French prosecutors say 4th victim of Strasbourg market attack has died

The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Friday that a fourth person had died from their wounds following Tuesday’s Christmas market shooting in Strasbourg. The gunman, Cherif Chekatt, was killed on Thursday night after firing on police, ending a two-day manhunt that involved more than 700 members of the security forces. On Friday, Strasbourg reopened its traditional Christmas market under heavy security, Reuters reports. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner has said nothing indicates that Chekatt “was part of a network,” adding, however, that the investigation is not yet over.