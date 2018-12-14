Hamas says Israeli troops arrest dozens of activists, lawmakers in West Bank

Israeli forces have arrested dozens of Hamas activists, including lawmakers, in overnight raids, a Hamas official in the West Bank said on Friday. The arrests come in the wake of a pair of deadly shootings this week believed to have been carried out by Hamas activists. The Hamas official said that some 70 members have been arrested this week, including about 40 overnight, AP reported. The Israeli military on Friday confirmed the overnight arrests. A Palestinian gunman on Thursday opened fire at a West Bank bus stop, killing two Israeli soldiers.