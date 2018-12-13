France’s Macron says up to PM May to find political solution for Brexit deal

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday it was up to British Prime Minister Theresa May to come up with a solution to get the Brexit deal through Parliament. “We can have a political discussion tonight, but the legal framework and the agreement that were negotiated are not supposed to change,” Macron told reporters ahead of a European summit in Brussels. “It’s important to avoid any ambiguity: we cannot reopen a legal agreement, we can’t renegotiate what was negotiated for several months,” Reuters quoted the French president as saying. “It’s up to Theresa May to tell us what political solution she expects to pursue to find a majority for this deal.”