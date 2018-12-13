Palestinian gunman kills 2, wounds 2 near Jewish settlement in West Bank, Israeli medics say

A Palestinian man shot and killed two people and injured two others in the West Bank on Thursday, according to the head of Israel’s ambulance service. “Two who were listed from the outset as critical have been declared dead,” the director of Israel’s emergency services Eli Bean told a radio broadcaster. Israel’s Army Radio said the gunman had been shot by armed passersby. The shooting took place near the Jewish settlement of Ofra, where another gunman wounded seven people in a separate attack on Sunday, Reuters reports.