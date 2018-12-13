Underground network raising money for Islamic State exposed in Russia – FSB

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has exposed an underground network whose members raised money for Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and the Jabhat al-Nusra terror groups, the FSB press service said on Thursday. FSB, the Investigative Committee, and the National Guard exposed a group that was active in the Moscow Region, Chechnya, Dagestan and Ingushetia, it said. A radical Islamist identified as Akhmednabiyev, who is abroad and wanted in Russia for terrorist activities and terrorism financing, established a wide clandestine network under the guise of charity, TASS reported, citing the FSB. “Its members brainwashed social networks and messaging services users, providing them with credit cards details and information about other money transfer tools,” it said. The Muhajiroun and Salsabil charity funds raised money under the cover of building mosques and providing assistance to low-income Muslims, “then cashed it and transferred it to terrorist organizations,” the statement reads. The network consisted of former members of illegal armed groups that were active in the North Caucasus, according to the press service.