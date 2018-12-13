Moscow declares Slovak military diplomat persona non grata, ‘to leave Russia within 2 days’

Moscow has declared a Slovak military diplomat persona non-grata in retaliation for the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Bratislava, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday. “Several days ago a Slovak military diplomat in Russia was declared persona non grata,” she said. “He is to leave our country within two days. A corresponding note was lodged with the Slovak ambassador in Moscow on December 11,” the spokeswoman noted. Earlier this month, Slovakia said it had expelled the Russian diplomat. Information from military intelligence had showed he had engaged in espionage activities in the NATO and an EU member country, Bratislava said. Moscow described the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Slovakia on November 22 an unfriendly act.