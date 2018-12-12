Strasbourg shooting: 3 people killed, 13 injured as death toll revised

Strasbourg officials said on Wednesday that three people died and 13 people were injured during a shooting at a Christmas market in the city, lowering the death toll by one, AFP reports. Police identified the suspect as Strasbourg-born Cherif Chekatt, 29, who was known to the intelligence services as a potential security risk, according to Reuters. “The hunt is continuing,” Deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said. Asked whether the suspect might have left France, he said: “That cannot be ruled out.”