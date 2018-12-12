German police tighten border control after Strasbourg attack

The number of those injured in the shooting at a Christmas fair in Strasbourg has risen to 13, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing the local prefecture. A police operation was underway early on Wednesday around Strasbourg Cathedral near the location where a gunman killed three people and wounded 13 others on Tuesday evening. On the opposite side of the Rhine, there is also tightened border control, according to officials. The gunman, who is believed to have been injured by security forces, is on the run. France has raised its security threat to the highest alert level and strengthened border control, Reuters reports. The European Parliament, which is sitting in Strasbourg this week, was put on lockdown after the attack.