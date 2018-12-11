Israel finds 3rd ‘Hezbollah attack tunnel’ – military

Israel said on Tuesday it had uncovered another Hezbollah “attack tunnel” infiltrating its territory from Lebanon – the third since it started a search and destroy operation along the border last week. The military did not reveal the exact location of the tunnel but said it does not pose an imminent threat. “Explosive devices have been placed inside the tunnel by the IDF [Israel Defense Forces],” the military said in a statement. The army announced an operation on December 4 dubbed ‘Northern Shield’ to destroy tunnels it said were dug under the border by Hezbollah. “The Lebanese government is held accountable for the attack tunnels dug from Lebanese territory,” the statement said. Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who arrived in Israel on Tuesday, said on Twitter that he was flying by helicopter to see for himself the tunnels built by “Islamic extremists,” AFP reports.