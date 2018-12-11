Berlin wants Kosovo to drop tariffs on Serbia

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has urged Kosovo to rescind, or at least suspend, implementation of 100 percent tariffs which Pristina has slapped on Serbian goods. Speaking in Paris, at a meeting on curbing the spread of small arms from the Balkans on Tuesday, Maas said he also regretted the withdrawal of minority Serbs from government in the northern Kosovo region surrounding Mitrovica. “A further escalation must be urgently prevented,” Maas said in a prepared text of his remarks. Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have risen in recent months after Belgrade blocked Pristina’s membership of Interpol, Reuters reported. Last week, Kosovo said it would maintain the 100 percent tariffs it imposed on Serbian goods in November until Belgrade recognizes Pristina. Kosovo also defied calls by the EU and US for the tariffs to be abolished.