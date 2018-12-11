Iran ‘recently tested’ ballistic missile – Revolutionary Guards commander

Iran has recently carried out a ballistic missile test, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Tuesday. He did not specify what kind of missile had been tested, according to Fars News. “We will continue our missile tests and this recent action was an important test,” said Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ airspace division. “The reaction of the Americans shows that this test was very important for them and that’s why they were shouting,” he added. The comment appeared to confirm a report by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said early this month that Iran had test-fired “a medium range ballistic missile that is capable of carrying multiple warheads.” The missile could hit all of the Middle East and parts of Europe, Pompeo said. Iran carries out up to 50 missile tests a year, Reuters quoted Hajizadeh as saying. The Iranian government says its missile program is defensive and denies its missiles are capable of being tipped with nuclear warheads.