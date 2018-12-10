HomeNewsline

Turkish prosecutors seek 15-year prison terms for journalists of opposition newspaper

Turkey’s prosecutors are seeking maximum 15-year prison terms for five journalists of an opposition newspaper, state-run news agency Anadolu reported Monday. Prosecutors are accusing Sozcu newspaper columnists Emin Colasan and Necati Dogru, as well as three editors, of aiding a network led by US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, without being a member of his movement. The five will stand trial in Istanbul on January 18, AP said. Turkey accuses Gulen of orchestrating a failed military coup in 2016 and has branded his network a terror organization. Gulen denies involvement.

