Yemen FM ‘won’t accept’ UN peacekeeping mission in Hodeidah port city

Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah should come under the control of the Saudi-backed government, Yemen’s foreign minister said on Monday. Khalid al Yamani told Reuters that his government is only willing to accept a role for the United Nations in overseeing the harbor. Al Yamani, who is also the head of the internationally recognized government’s delegation to the peace talks in Sweden with the Houthis, said they are willing to accept that the Hodeidah port’s revenues stay in the city’s branch of the central bank. Another round of negotiations between the Yemeni government and members of the Houthi movement will be held in the second half of January in a Middle Eastern country, Russian Ambassador to Yemen Vladimir Dedushkin told TASS on Monday. The Russian diplomat is taking part in the intra-Yemeni talks underway in Sweden.