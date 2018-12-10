UN commander in Lebanon discusses Hezbollah tunnels with Israeli military chief

Israel’s military chief has met with the head of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon to discuss the discovery of tunnels Israel says was built by Hezbollah to carry out attacks. According to the Israeli military, during Sunday’s meeting, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot told UNIFIL’s commander, Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col, that the tunnels are a “blatant violation” of a UN ceasefire resolution that ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel began an open-ended operation last week to destroy the tunnels. Eisenkot expressed the importance of the peacekeepers in enforcing the resolution and working to neutralize the tunnels on the Lebanese side of the border, AP reports.