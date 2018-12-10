Acting PM Pashinyan’s bloc gets over 70% of vote in Armenian parliamentary election – CEC

Acting Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s bloc ‘My Step’ has won 70.4 percent of the vote based on results from all polling stations, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on its website. The ‘My Step’ alliance includes Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party. The Prosperous Armenia and the Armenian Renaissance parties have entered the parliament, scoring 8.27 percent and 6.37 percent of the vote respectively, TASS reports. The Republican Party of Armenia, the former leading party, failed to surpass the five percent mark, scoring just 4.7 percent of the vote. The Dashnakthutyun faction received 3.89 percent of votes. Other parties involved in the parliamentary election received less than two percent of the vote. Voter turnout at the early parliamentary polls on Sunday was 48.63 percent, according to the CEC. Turnout for previous parliamentary elections was 60.84 percent.