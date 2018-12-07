Hamas employees get salaries for 2nd month as Qatar injects more cash into Gaza

Employees of the Hamas administration began collecting their salaries for a second month on Friday, after Qatar pumped more cash into the Gaza Strip with Israel’s blessings, AFP reported. It came despite a major flare-up between Hamas and Israel. Hundreds of employees of Hamas government departments waited in long queues outside banks in the Gaza Strip from the early hours. The Hamas-run Finance Ministry said that the money would be distributed over the next two days, with employees receiving 50 percent of their salaries. In Qatar’s operation, a total of $90 million is to be distributed in six monthly installments of $15 million, primarily to cover salaries of officials working for Hamas. A first tranche of $15 million was distributed in November. The second one was brought into Gaza late Thursday by Qatari ambassador Mohammed al-Emadi, according to Hamas sources.