Merkel’s ally Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer elected to lead Germany’s CDU party
HomeNewsline

Hamas employees get salaries for 2nd month as Qatar injects more cash into Gaza

Get short URL

Employees of the Hamas administration began collecting their salaries for a second month on Friday, after Qatar pumped more cash into the Gaza Strip with Israel’s blessings, AFP reported. It came despite a major flare-up between Hamas and Israel. Hundreds of employees of Hamas government departments waited in long queues outside banks in the Gaza Strip from the early hours. The Hamas-run Finance Ministry said that the money would be distributed over the next two days, with employees receiving 50 percent of their salaries. In Qatar’s operation, a total of $90 million is to be distributed in six monthly installments of $15 million, primarily to cover salaries of officials working for Hamas. A first tranche of $15 million was distributed in November. The second one was brought into Gaza late Thursday by Qatari ambassador Mohammed al-Emadi, according to Hamas sources.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies