Armenian Court of Appeal upholds ruling to arrest ex-President Kocharyan – lawyer

Armenia’s Criminal Court of Appeal of the Republic has ruled to arrest the former President Robert Kocharyan, his lawyer, Aik Alumyan, said on Friday. The court has left the decision of the first-instance court as it was and has dismissed the claims of defense. “This means that Kocharyan will be arrested,” RIA Novosti quoted Alumyan as saying. Kocharyan served as president from 1998 to 2008. In July, the former president was charged with an attempt to overthrow Armenia’s constitutional order during 2008 protests that erupted following the presidential election.