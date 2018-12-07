Turkish police detain dozens of former Air Force personnel in raids
Turkish police on Friday arrested dozens of military personnel in another round of nationwide raids against people with alleged links to the group blamed for the 2016 failed coup. Forty-one suspects had been detained by late morning, according to Anadolu. The raids came after the Ankara public prosecutor had ordered arrest warrants for 87 former non-commissioned officers in the Turkish Air Force. The police operations were launched in 16 provinces across the country including Ankara, Istanbul and the Aegean city of Izmir. In a separate series of raids, 40 police in Istanbul were detained after the public prosecutor issued 41 arrest warrants over alleged links to US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen, AFP reports. He strongly denies the claims of involvement in the coup.