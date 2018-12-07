N. Korean FM reaffirms commitment to denuclearization on Beijing visit

North Korea’s commitment to denuclearization and maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula are unchanged, its foreign minister, Ri Yong-ho, said on Friday. The minister was meeting with the Chinese government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, in Beijing. Ri added that Pyongyang hoped to build “required mutual trust” with the United States and “move in the same direction,” Reuters reports. Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korea’s minister that he hoped Pyongyang and Washington could meet each other halfway and address each other’s reasonable concerns, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.