EU’s top diplomat Mogherini tells Lavrov INF Treaty key to European, global security

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) is key to European and global security, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said Thursday. She made the statement at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Milan, Italy. The two top diplomats discussed the future of the INF Treaty, and Mogherini stressed that it is “in all our interests” that the agreement is preserved and fully implemented, according to the EU diplomatic service. Mogherini and Lavrov also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, the consequences of the Kerch Strait incident, the Syria issue and the situation surrounding the Iran nuclear deal, TASS reports.