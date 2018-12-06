2nd US Marine found, 5 missing, after midair collision off Japan coast

Two US Marines were rescued from the ocean on Thursday but five remain missing after a fighter jet and a refueling plane collided in midair off the coast of Japan, according to US and Japanese officials. Japan’s Defense Ministry said its maritime forces had found two Marines, both of whom have been transferred to the US military. It has dispatched planes and ships to continue the search and rescue effort. The first Marine was found soon after the incident and taken back to his base at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in southern Japan, in a stable condition, the Washington Post reported. The second was picked up at 12:13pm, more than 10 hours after the crash, and was taken on board a Japanese military vessel before being transferred to a Red Cross hospital in Tokushima on the island of Shikoku, Japan’s Defense Ministry said.