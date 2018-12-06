Pakistan expels 18 charities after rejecting final appeal to stay in country

Pakistan is expelling 18 international charities after rejecting their final appeal to stay in the country. The shuttered groups are mainly from the US, Britain and Europe, AP reports. Another 20 groups are at risk of also being expelled. Authorities earlier singled out some 38 international aid groups for closure, without any explanation. The move will affect millions of poor Pakistanis and lead to tens of millions of aid dollars lost, Umair Hasan, spokesman for Pakistan Humanitarian Foundation, an umbrella representing 15 of the charities, said on Thursday.