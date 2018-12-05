Israel offered no proof of border tunnels – Lebanon

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said Wednesday that Israel has presented no evidence to prove its claims that a network of attack tunnels has been built by Hezbollah across the countries’ shared borders. The Israeli military on Tuesday launched an open-ended operation to destroy tunnels built by Hezbollah it said are aimed at infiltrating northern Israel. The UN peacekeeping mission said on Wednesday it will send a team to Israel to “ascertain facts,” calling for full access to all locations along the border, AP said.