Russia to respond to expulsion of diplomat from Slovakia – Foreign Ministry

Russia will respond to the expulsion of its diplomat from Slovakia based on the principle of reciprocity, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. “The Russian side will be led by the principle of reciprocity when responding to Bratislava’s unfriendly actions,” the statement said. Earlier on Wednesday, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said that a Russian diplomat was expelled from the country on November 22 “based on data provided by military intelligence.” He was declared persona non grata “for engaging in intelligence activities against Slovakia and NATO,” Pellegrini said, as cited by TASS.