Romania detains Turkish journalist on Ankara warrant over alleged Gulen links

Romanian authorities have detained a Turkish journalist suspected of having links to Fethullah Gulen, the US-based cleric blamed by Turkey for orchestrating a failed coup in 2016. Gulen denies the involvement. Bucharest prosecutor Viviana Ciuca told AP that Kamil Demirkaya was detained on Wednesday based on an extradition request from Ankara for “being a member of criminal, terrorist group.” According to the Zaman Romania newspaper, their employee was arrested “on the order” of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Demirkaya was expected to appear in court later on Wednesday. Zaman’s edition in Turkey was shut down by the government after the failed coup, in which Gulen denies involvement. Zaman now has editions in Romania and Bulgaria and Demirkaya has reportedly lived in Romania for two years.