Bulgaria won’t join UN migration pact ‘to protect country’s interests’

Bulgaria will not join a UN accord on regulating the treatment of migrants worldwide, the government in Sofia said on Wednesday. “At this stage, the Bulgarian government believes that the decision not to join the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, protects to the fullest extent the interests of the country and its citizens,” it said. The non-binding accord was approved in July. The United States backed out last year. EU countries including Hungary, Austria, and Poland have pulled out or expressed reservations.