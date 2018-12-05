Pakistan PM, US special envoy discuss bringing Taliban into peace talks

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan told US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday that peace and reconciliation in neighboring Afghanistan is in his country’s interest. However, Khan stopped short of promising to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table, AP reported. Khan and Khalilzad, who is tasked with finding a resolution to the Afghan war, held talks in Islamabad. President Donald Trump had earlier reached out to Khan, seeking his cooperation in ending the 17-year-old conflict. Khan “reiterated Pakistan’s abiding interest in achieving peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan through a political settlement,” according to a statement. Washington and Kabul have accused Islamabad of harboring the Taliban, whose leadership is based in southwestern Pakistan. Islamabad claims it has little influence over the Taliban.