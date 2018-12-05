US re-establishes ‘permanent diplomatic presence’ in Somalia for 1st time in 27 years

The United States has re-established a “permanent diplomatic presence” in Somalia for the first time in 27 years, according to the State Department. It said late Tuesday that “this historic event reflects Somalia’s progress in recent years and is another step forward in formalizing US diplomatic engagement in Mogadishu.” Washington closed its Somalia embassy in January 1991 as the country collapsed into civil war, with the military airlifting out the ambassador and others. The US formally recognized Somalia’s new federal government in 2013 but has based its diplomatic mission in the capital of neighboring Kenya. New Ambassador Donald Yamamoto arrived at the US mission last month, AP reports.